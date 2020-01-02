President Moon vows to deliver ‘real changes’. January. 03, 2020 07:53. tree624@donga.com.

Entering the fourth year of his presidency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has chosen “real changes” as the main goal of the year. This shows his determination to achieve tangible results at his campaign promises such as the prosecution reform into action, starting early this year when the general elections is scheduled.



For his first official schedule in 2020, President Moon visited the Seoul National Cemetery Thursday to pay tribute to patriots buried there. He wrote in the guest book, “I will start off the first year of the next 100 by delivering ‘real changes.’”



In his new year’s speech at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry later that day, President Moon repeated the same point, saying, “I will work to produce more palpable changes this year, and reforming the authorities and promoting equality would be the first step.” His remarks are interpreted as his commitment to utilizing the momentum gained from the passage of the High-ranking Officials’ Corruption Investigation Agency Act to accelerate the reform across all areas, including the authorities and the upcoming general elections.



