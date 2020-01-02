Large mural installed at Seou’s Oil Tank Culture Park. January. 03, 2020 07:54. whatsup@donga.com.

A large mural has been painted at the Oil Tank Culture Park in Mapo-gu, Seoul. The capital city’s Western Park Green Area Management Office reported on Thursday that British artist Stephen Pusey and four South Korean artists collaborated to complete a mural whose translated title is “a song of a dragon” on a pressurized pump station located at the entrance of the Oil Tank Culture Park.



The mural composed of five parts metaphorically depicted the legend in which birds flying around the park come to this long-standing place to become dragons. Blue, green, lilac, and grey used in the mural each represent protection, insight, rest, and comfort.



Dynamic and fluid lines of change are the distinctive character in Pusey’s works. Resonance and reverberation moving across the wall in a powerful force can be felt. Myriads of colors and invisible sounds were employed to express the mysterious energy of a dragon. The mural was all made with eco-friendly materials.



Pusey has been working with the London metropolitan government for public murals for over 10 years in the 70s and 80s. Some of the works he contributed to include large murals in Covent Garden and Brixton in London and an indoor mural in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.



