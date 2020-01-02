BTS kicks off 2020 with Times Square performance. January. 02, 2020 08:17. by Yong Park parky@donga.com.

The K-pop sensation BTS performed at the Times Square ball drop on Tuesday (local time) in New York, the biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in the United States. They are the second K-pop stars to have appeared on the stage, following “PSY” who took the world by storm with his song “Gangnam Style” in 2012. The boy band group’s performance was broadcast live across the country through ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.



The large “crystal ball” descended from the top of Times Square for 60 seconds, which was followed by colorful fireworks and cheers at the stroke of midnight. While Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” and traditional New Year's Eve song Auld Lang Syne were playing, BTS members exchanged hugs and greetings with famous U.S. singers, including Post Malone.



BTS leader RM told host Ryan Seacrest that he had seen New Year’s Eve celebration in the movie “Home Alone” since he was six. Many artists perform before the ball drop, but only a few make it to the countdown stage, which confirm‎s that BTS has become world-famous stars. The K-pop stars sang “Make It Right” and “Boy with Luv,” and their fans from different countries sang along in Korean. Despite the cold weather, BTS’ official fandom ARMY showed up in force to support the boy band.



