SSG.COM to double early morning delivery volume. January. 01, 2020

SSG.COM, an integrated online shopping mall of Shinsegae Group, has decided to double its early morning delivery volume and opened a “department store food marketplace” offering premium products that can be found at a department store. The online grocery service in the nation is rapidly increasing its volume and product competitiveness to catch up Coupang and Market Kurly, which were quicker to begin the early morning delivery service.



SSG.COM announced on Tuesday that its early morning delivery capacity will expand from 5,000 orders to 10,000 orders per day. The company was only able to cover 3,000 deliveries per day for 11 districts in Seoul as of June 2019 when its early morning delivery service was first introduced but later increased the capacity by opening the “Neo 003” distribution center.



“All parts of Seoul and some regions in Gyeonggi Province are eligible for early morning delivery from this year,” said SSG.COM. “By the end of this year, up to 20,000 early morning deliveries can be made for most regions in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.”



It has been known that Coupang can cover 60,000 to 70,000 deliveries across the country and Market Kurly can make 40,000 deliveries in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.



SSG.COM also increased the number of items for early morning delivery from 15,000 to 27,000. A “department store food marketplace” is newly launched offering about 900 items that can be only purchased in the big five department stores, such as Shinsegae, Lotte, Hyundai, Galleria, and AK.



Premium meat from Korean native cows aged less than 60 months, special cuts of meet, strawberries from Geumsil, Autumn Crisp green grapes, truffle salt and oil by Savini Tartufi, and sugar by Canasuc are among the selected products.



