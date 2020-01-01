Sambe Jjagi designated as National Intangible Cultural Heritage. January. 01, 2020 07:51. by Jong-Yeob JO jjj@donga.com.

Sambe Jjagi (hemp weaving) has been designated as national intangible cultural heritage No. 140. The Cultural Heritage Administration recognized Tuesday the Society for the Preservation of National Intangible Cultural Heritage Andongpo Weaving Village as the holder of the intangible cultural heritage. Dolsilnai of Gokseong, which is similar to Sambe Jjagi, will be managed as a subcategory of Sambe Jjagi.



Sambe Jjaigi has become the fourth national intangible cultural heritage regarding traditional cloth weaving, following Saetgolnai of Naju, Hansanmosi Jjagi (rami weaving), and Myeongju Jjagi (silk weaving).



