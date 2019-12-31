LG targets U.S. market with new washer equipped with ‘AI Direct-Drive’. December. 31, 2019 07:51. by Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com.

LG Electronics said on Monday that it will venture into the U.S. premium market with its new Twin Wash model equipped with “AI Direct Drive (DD)” technology.



Based on the information found in about 20,000 sets of big data, LG’s latest Twin Wash for the U.S. market selects the best washing method based on the weight of the clothes and the characteristics of the fabric. LG’s front load washing machines with AI DD motor can reduce fabric damage by 18% compared to conventional models, according to London-based certification company Intertek.



The South Korean home appliance manufacturer has significantly reduced noise and energy consumption with the help of DD motor, where the motor is directly connected to the drum. LG Electronics has also catered to the needs of American consumers by introducing mega capacity 27-inch washers in the U.S. market, which is bigger than the 24-inch washers released in Europe. Consumers can wash a small load of laundry in the “Mini Wash” by combining it at the bottom of the washer.



LG Electronics will showcase its latest Twin Wash model at the CES 2020, the world’s biggest tech show, in Las Vegas on next Tuesday.



