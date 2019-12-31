Obama names ‘Parasite’ as one of the films of the year. December. 31, 2019 07:51. jyr0101@donga.com.

Many works of Korean directors and writers have appeared on former U.S. President Barack Obama’s list of 2019 movies and books.



Obama has revealed his 18 favorite movies of this year on Sunday (local time) on his social media including “Parasite” directed by Bong Joon-ho. Among the 18 movies were “Ford v Ferrari,” a movie about cars starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon and “Marriage Story” starring Scarlett Johansson, which has received positive reviews for telling an honest and real story about marriage and divorce. The list also includes “Amazing Grace” that follows legendary black singer Aretha Franklin, who was dubbed “the Queen of Soul.”



The former president has shared his end-of-year lists compiling movies, books and songs he enjoyed over the year since 2008 when he was first elected president. “Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy — work and family life, social and volunteer commitments — outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences,” he said. “I hope you enjoy these as much as I did.”



한국어