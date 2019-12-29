Golfer Lee Bo-mee, actor Lee Wan tie the knot. December. 30, 2019 08:06. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

Professional golfer Lee Bo-mee, 31, and actor Lee Wan, 35, became man and wife at a cathedral in Seoul on Saturday.



Story J Company, which represents Lee Wan, released their wedding photos on Sunday, saying, “The couple had a great wedding amid many people’s warm wishes. They wanted a private ceremony for their families.”



After making a debut at KLPGA in 2007, Lee swept awards for winning the most games, best rewards and lowest hits in 2010 before playing in Japan in 2011. She had the best season in 2015 recording seven wins in the season and was ranked 21 in Japan’s tour rewards. Lee Wan is Kim Tae-hee’s brother who debuted in “Stairway to Heaven” and has starred in various TV dramas and films. Sharing interest in golf, they have grown their love since early last year when they were introduced to each other by a priest.



