New police officers pledge to protect the safety of citizens. December. 28, 2019 08:00. by Gun-Hee Cho becom@donga.com.

“A Korean classical singer should be able to respond to any unexpected situations on stage. Using my experience and skills as a singer, I’ll try my best to be a policeman who is capable of handling any situation,” Jang Seung-wook, 31, police officer fresh out of the Central Police Academy (CPA), told The Dong-A Ilbo on Friday. Jang is a talented Korean classical singer, who majored in Korean classical music at Chung-Ang University and won the silver prize at the Busan Korean Classical Music Competition. He decided to become a police officer because he thought the job of police officer, which involves having to relate to the victims and respond to unexpected situations, is attractive as much as that of Korean classical singer.



Among the 2,994 cadets, who graduated from the CPA with Jang on Friday, were many athletes. “Meeting citizens on the streets as a trainee policeman wearing a police uniform was as exciting as playing on the ground,” said Jeong Seung-soo, 26, former member of the youth soccer national team, adding that he will make the most of his physical strength he has built as a football player. Other athlete-turned-police officers include Kim Eun-hye, 33, former member of the national shooting team, Heo Seung-hyuk, 29, former baseball player for Nexen Heroes (currently Kiwoom), and Moon Soo, 33, former member of the U-19 rugby national team.



Park Sung-min, 29, a third-generation police officer, following in his father and grandfather’s footsteps, said he felt so proud of his father, when he broke his nose while making an arrest. “I want to throw myself into protecting the safety of citizens and feel proud of myself,” said Park. Kim Min-joo, 26, is also a third-generation police officer, continuing a proud family tradition. His father Kim Dong-il is currently serving as a police inspector and his maternal grandfather Jang Dong-oh died in the line of duty.



Kim Min-seon, 33, who was an announcer for the Korea TV and the Buddhist Broadcasting System, said she wanted to become a police officer who can prevent crimes.



Park Sung-ho, 28, Lee So-jin, 27, and Jeon Da-yun, 26 received the excellence award from the chief of the CPA. “We are about to witness a historic moment, where the police will be entitled for more investigative power 66 years after the establishment of the Criminal Procedure Code,” said Min Gab-ryong, chief of the CPA, over the adjustment of investigative power. He asked the newly-appointed police officers to inherit the noble spirit of the police and do their best.



This year marks CPA’s 32nd anniversary. More than 95% of police officers graduated from the academy. Successful candidates of the 9th grade civil service exam for police officers are appointed as police officers after receiving 34-week training, such as investigation law and response measures on the scene at the CPA in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province.



