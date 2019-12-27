Lee Seung-woo makes his debut in Belgium. December. 28, 2019 08:00. by Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com.

South Korean footballer Lee Seung-woo made his debut in Belgium four months after being transferred to Sint-Truidense V.V.



Lee was substituted in the 69th minute when his squad was losing 0-1 against Waasland-Beveren in the 21st round of the 2019-2020 Jupiler League held at Feethiel Stadion stadium in Beveren on Friday. The 20-year-old showed great performance as a second-line striker but failed to carry an offense point. Sint-Truidense lost 0-1 to Waasland-Beveren to take the 11th place among 16 teams with 23 offense points (6 wins, 5 draws, and 10 losses).



Lee started to build his career overseas at FC Barcelona Infantil A in Spain in 2011 and was transferred to Hallas Verona F.C. in Serie A in 2017. Lee joined the Belgian squad on Aug. 30 this year. After having a three-week break, Sint-Truidense will have a game on Jan. 19.



한국어