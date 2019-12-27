KT Corporation to appoint Koo Hyun-mo as new CEO. December. 28, 2019 08:01. by Tae-Ho Hwang taeho@donga.com.

Koo Hyun-mo, head of KT Corporation’s customer & media division, has been named as the candidate for the new CEO of the company. This is the first time in 11 years for the telecom company to appoint an insider as CEO since Nam Jung-su who served as president from 2005 to 2008.



The KT board of directors announced on Friday that the agenda to recommend Koo as the candidate for the next CEO at a regular general meeting of stockholders was passed unanimously. The new CEO candidate joined the Korea Telecommunication Authority – the former name of KT – in 1987 and had served as the head of the individual customer strategy division, the president of the business support management, etc.



Koo had also worked as the chief secretary of incumbent Chairman Hwang Chang-Gyu for two years from 2014. The new CEO will be inaugurated in March next year after approval at a stockholder meeting. The KT board of directors decided to change the job position of CEO from chairman to president by revising its articles of association.



