'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' to open in Korea on Jan. 8. December. 26, 2019

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the 9th and the final movie of the Star Wars saga, is coming in theaters on Jan. 8, 42 years after the first movie was released in 1977.



The final film is about a fateful confrontation between Rey (Daisy Ridley), who has become ever more powerful, and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who attempts to rule the universe with dark force. During the 141-minute runtime, the “Episode IX” deals with everything from the emergence of a new hero, secrets about the birth of characters, emotional growth of characters, to confrontation between the good and the evil.



The film is full of attractions, including a lightsaber duel between Rey and Kylo in the middle of the sea that will satisfy Star Wars fans who feel sad about the end of the series. The appearance of the characters from previous Star Wars episodes, including Chewbacca, C-3PO, and R2-D2, will bring the nostalgia to audiences.



For those who are not Star Wars fans, it might be helpful to watch Episode 7 and 8 before going to the theaters for the final episode.



