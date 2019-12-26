Collision on election bill is around the corner. December. 26, 2019 07:41. by Ji-Hyun Kim jhk85@donga.com.

A “4+1” consultative body, which excludes the Liberty Korea Party (LKP), will attempt to put the revision bill of the Public Official Election Act to a vote as early as Thursday.



A filibuster on the election bill, which began at the request of the LKP from Monday, was participated by 16 ruling and opposition party members and ended at midnight on Wednesday after lasting for 50 hours and 10 minutes. A new provisional session was initiated on Thursday by the request of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea. As an agenda subject to a filibuster is put to a vote with no discussion at the first regular session of a new provisional session according to the National Assembly Act, the “4+1” consultative body – composed of the Democratic Party, Bareunmirae Party, Justice Party, Party for Democracy and Peace, and New Alternatives Party – will try to pass the election bill by holding a regular session on Thursday.



However, the LKP’s proposal for the dismissal of Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki will affect the actual opening timing of a regular session. The main opposition party proposed the dismissal holding Hong accountable for enforcing the execution of a budget bill on December 12 and the proposal was reported to a regular session at 7:57 p.m. on Monday. A dismissal proposal is discarded if voting does not take place in 72 hours after the proposal. The Democratic Party of Korea is reportedly considering holding a regular session after 7:57 p.m. on Thursday or on Friday to avoid the voting for the dismissal proposal.



The LKP leadership, including Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn, will publicize the injustice of the revised election bill in several spots in Seoul, including the Seoul Station.



