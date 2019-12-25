U.S. insists on N. Korea sanctions while Moon proposes cooperation. December. 25, 2019 07:31. weappon@donga.com,jkim@donga.com.

“Starting with the East Asian Railroad Community initiative, if we establish an energy community and economic community, along with a system for regional peace and security, opportunities will multiply for enterprises,” said South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Korea-Japan-China Business Summit held in Chengdu in China on Tuesday.



Following his discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday on the draft resolution submitted by China and Russian proposing the ease of sanctions against North Korea, the South Korean president reemphasized the need for railways and roads connecting two Koreas, which have been put on hold due to the sanctions. Meanwhile, the U.S. said that its stance on North Korea sanctions remains unchanged, which leads to concerns on cooperation between South Korea and the U.S.



“China’s One Belt, One Road Initiative, Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy and Korea’s New Northern and New Southern policies all link continental and maritime regions. The consistent goal is to bring people’s hearts and minds together as well as to support peace and prosperity for all,” President Moon said during his remarks at the business summit.



“I also look forward to them (ASEAN member states and other countries) working together to develop the Asia-Pacific region’s economy so that a peace economy is achieved for all of Asia,” Moon said calling for the participation in the Northeast Asian Railroad Community initiative joined by the two Koreas, the U.S., China, Japan, Russia, and Mongolia. President Moon also requested on Monday China’s support in the initiative to build railways and roads between the two Koreas at a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.



