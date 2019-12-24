Son Heung-min receives red card again. December. 24, 2019 07:36. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Chelsea was leading 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspur in the 60th minute. Tottenham star Son Heung-min and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger were after the ball with Son falling to the floor. It was then when Son made an unnecessary gesture with his feet. While lying on his back on the floor, Son kicked out at the Chelsea defender. Rudiger crumpled onto the ground looking like he was in pain.



The referee gave Son a red card following a VAR review, judging his action as an act of revenge. Son fell to the ground, covering his face with his hands. Despite Son’s complaint, the decision was not reversed.



Son was nicknamed “Sontaclaus (Son+Santa Claus)” after providing two assists and one goal in a match against Everton on last year’s Christmas Eve. But this year, Son is likely to have the worst Christmas in his life.



By losing 0-2 in the rival match against Chelsea in the 18th round of the 2019-20 Premier League on Monday, Tottenham fell two notches to the 7th. The punishment for violent conduct is a three-game ban, according to the English football association. If Son’s action is defined as a violent conduct by the FA, Son will miss three EPL matches against Brighton on Thursday, Norwich City on Sunday, and South Hampton on Jan. 2.



