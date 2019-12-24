Hyundai Oilbank donates 6,000 cook stoves to Myanmar. December. 24, 2019 07:37. by Dong-Jun Heo hungry@donga.com.

Hyundai Oilbank’s 1% Nanum Foundation announced on Monday that it has donated 6,000 cook stoves to a remote village in Mandalay, Myanmar in collaboration with the Climate Change Center. Cook stoves are portable furnaces that can cook the same food quicker while using 40 percent less firewood than traditional stoves.



The foundation said its employees cooked Korean traditional short rib soup for villagers of Htein Kone and gave mirrors and bookmarks with Korean traditional patterns. Recognizing the impact of this project on cutting greenhouse gas emissions, the Myanmese government has granted carbon credits to the foundation which is planning to reinvest the profits back into the local community.



The 1% Nanum Foundation was founded with donations taken from Hyundai Oilbank employees’ pay. It has been actively engaging in various CSR projects at home and abroad including the construction of schools and libraries in Vietnam and Nepal.



한국어