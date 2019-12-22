Trump calls Xi and Abe to discuss N. Korea nuclear issues. December. 23, 2019 07:34. by Wan-Jun Yun zeitung@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump made calls to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday to discuss North Korea’s nuclear issues, trade negotiations, etc. Following U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun’s visits to South Korea, China, and Japan from Sunday to Friday to look for solutions for North Korean issues, President Trump is looking to strengthen international cooperation in this regard.



“President Trump and Prime Minister Abe agreed to continue close communication and coordination, particularly in light of recent threatening statements issued by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” said a White House spokesman about a phone conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Abe. It is unusual for the Trump administration to describe North Korea’s statements as “threatening.” According to the Kyodo News, the phone conversation prompted by the request of President Trump lasted about 75 minutes.



The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that President Xi called for continuous conversations and the ease of tensions with regard to North Korea’s nuclear issues. Beijing seems to be putting a heavier emphasis on conciliatory gestures to Pyongyang while Washington is mentioning more hardline approaches. In the records of the phone conversations between the two presidents revealed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that President Xi raised issues with the U.S.’ negative words and actions regarding issues surrounding Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet, rather than North Korea issues.



