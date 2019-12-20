Incheon airport to handle more flights per hour. December. 20, 2019 07:42. by Won-Mo Yu onemore@donga.com.

Starting next year, Incheon International Airport will increase its handling of slots from 65 to 70 per hour to attract more foreign visitors. According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Thursday, a plan to enhance competitiveness of aviation industry was decided in a meeting to review and adjust state affairs.



Under the plan, the airport will handle five more slots per hour from next year, adding around 16,000 flights per year. The ministry projects that airliners will earn additional sales of 1.2 trillion won a year, and domestic airliners will account for 770 billion won



