BTS to perform at biggest New Year's Eve show in U.S.. December. 19, 2019 07:46. by Jeong-Eun Kim kimje@donga.com.

BTS will perform live on December 31 in Times Square in New York to celebrate 2020's Arrival at “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve,” a New Year's Eve concert hosted by the American Broadcasting Company and watched by 25 million viewers in the U.S. The show, which celebrates its 48th anniversary, is the biggest New Year’s Eve live show in the U.S.



This year will be the second time that BTS is featured at the show. In 2017, the South Korean group showcased its pre-recorded performance of its songs, “DNA” and “MIC Drop,” in Hollywood. With this year’s appearance, BTS will be the only South Korean musician that has been featured by the show more than once. It is also notable that this year’s performance will be staged in Times Square where a crystal-encrusted ball will drop to celebrate the New Year according to New York’s tradition. The Times Square Ball Drop is a highlight of New Year's Eve celebrations in which a large crystal ball drops to the countdown of the New Year.



