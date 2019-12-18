Korean star pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun in talks with Cardinals. December. 18, 2019 07:38. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

South Korean left hander Kim Kwang-hyun (31) is knocking on the St. Louis Cardinals’ door. “Kim left Korea on Monday and arrived in the U.S. on Tuesday,” said a person close to Kim. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that negotiations between Kim and the Cardinals were proceeding to the end. The Cardinals suggested Kim to join the team and requested a medical test, for which Kim flew over to the U.S. More details are to be negotiated when he passes the medical test.



The St. Louis Cardinals is a strong team in the National League Central Standings. It won 19 times in the National League and 11 times in the World Series. Some even calls the team zombies of autumn because it shows unremitting efforts in autumn seasons. It made its way to the post season by ranking first in the central standings for the first time in four years in 2019 but lost four times to the Washington Nationals that won in the World Series.



The numbers are still unveiled, but according to MLB insiders, Kim wishes to sign a contract for six million dollars per year. Relief pitcher Oh Seung-hwan’s past contracts can be an important reference to both Kim and the Cardinals even though the two players have different positions.



Kim sought opportunities in MLB through the posting system after the 2014 season by negotiating a contract with the San Diego Padres for two million dollars but signed a contract again with SK when he was not able to reach agreement in salary. The Padres are known to have suggested a million dollars per year. Kim, at the age of 31, is making his way up again in 2019. Would he be able to join the big league?



