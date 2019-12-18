Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Parasite’ advances on Oscars best int’ film shortlist. December. 18, 2019 07:38. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

Bong Joon-ho’s black comedy “Parasite” has been shortlisted for best international feature film at the 92nd Academy Awards to be held on February 9.



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) revealed Monday (local time) contenders of nine categories including international feature, documentary feature, documentary short, makeup and hairstyling, song, score, live-action and animated short.



“A Glass of Soju” from the movie is also nominated for best original song category. Bong wrote the lyrics and actor Choi Woo-sik who played Ki-taek in the film sang the song. The lyrics representing weary lives of the youth were put onto a song composed by musical director Jeong Jae-il. “I would like to suggest viewers to listen to the lyrics of the end-credit song,” said Bong when the film was released in Korea.



The final nominations for the awards will be announced on January 13, while best picture and director nominations will be announced on the same day. The ceremony will be held on February 9 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.



