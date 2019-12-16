Greta Thunberg in Twitter spat with German railway service. December. 17, 2019 07:41. yeah@donga.com.

Swedish teenage environment activist Greta Thunberg, 16, had a spat with Deutsche Bahn (DB), German rail firm, over a photograph of her sitting on the floor of a train.



Thunberg posted the picture on her Twitter on Saturday, where she was sitting on the floor of a train with her luggage, staring out of the window, according to CNN on Sunday. She wrote, “Traveling on overcrowded trains through Germany. And I’m finally on my way home.” She was on her way back home to Stockholm, Sweden from the 2019 UN climate change conference (COP25) held in Madrid, Spain. Her tweet went viral all over the world and many people felt sorry that she could not get a seat. Thunberg is famous for traveling only by trains or solar yachts instead of airplanes in order to help reduce carbon emissions.



In response, the DB wrote on its official Twitter account, “We were pleased that you were on the ICE74 with us on Saturday. And with 100 percent green electricity. It would have been even nicer if you had also reported how friendly and competent you were looked after by our tea at your seat in first class.” The German railway service said Thunberg was sitting in first class from Frankfurt to Stockholm. Thunberg was quick to go on the defensive by saying in a tweet, “Our train from Basel was taken out of traffic. So we sat on the floor on 2 different trains. After Göttingen I got a seat.”



