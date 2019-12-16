‘Parasite’ earns four awards from Chicago Film Critics Association. December. 17, 2019 07:41. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

South Korea’s Oscar entry “Parasite” has won four trophies from the Chicago Film Critics Association (CFCA) including best picture, best director, best original screenplay, and best foreign language film.



The black comedy film’s director Bong Joon-ho also won the best director, according to the foreign press Sunday (local time). “Parasite” was a film with the most wins together with “Little Women” by Greta Gerwig, which picked up four awards of best adapted screenplay, best original score, best costume design, and best supporting actress. Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” received two awards, namely best art direction and best supporting actor.



Continuing its award-winning rally in the United States, the South Korean film has become a strong candidate to win a trophy at the Academy Awards in February next year. It took home the awards for best picture, best director, and best supporting actor from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and bagged the trophies for best picture, best director, and best foreign film at the Toronto Film Critics Association Awards. The satire also won the best picture, best director, and best screenplay awards at the New York Film Critics Online Awards.



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), which hosts the annual Academy Awards, will announce the shortlist for best international feature film (previously known as best foreign language film) on Monday. With “Parasite” having earned a nomination Wednesday for the awards given by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), many of whose members are in the AMPAS, expectations are growing that the movie could bag a trophy at the Oscars.



