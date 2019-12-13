Park Hang-seo magic goes on in Hanoi. December. 13, 2019 07:38. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Park Hang-seo, the head coach of the Vietnamese national football team, and his under-23 players arrived on their private plane at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on Wednesday evening. Thousands of fans gathered at the airport to welcome the heroes who had won the championship title of the Southeast Asian Games for the first time in 60 years. Receiving loud applause, Park was seen wearing a big smile on his face and holding flowers as he disembarked.



After the raucous welcome, they boarded onto a bus and moved to the prime minister’s residential office. Fans followed the bus in motorcycles and tractors adorned with the national flags of both Vietnam and Korea. Local media reporters relayed the status of the players’ locations in real time through their websites. Park and his men arrived at the residential office under police escort and enjoyed a fancy dinner including sturgeon and chicken curry with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.



“The honor of the win should go to all Vietnamese people. The prime minister’s letter was also a great morale-booster for us before the final game,” said the South Korean football manager. “We were able to win thanks to all the great support.” The letter included a message that all Vietnamese people stand by them. The Vietnamese prime minister said the historical victory will give an inspiration to his country’s development.



