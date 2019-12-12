The Tonight Show makes an exception for Bong Joon-ho. December. 12, 2019 07:32. by Mi-Kyung Jung mickey@donga.com.

South Korean movie director Bong Joon-ho who is sweeping awards for his latest movie “Parasite” made an appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday and showed off his sense of humor. His quips were as good as Jimmy Fallon’s and got laughs from the audience.



When asked to describe the record-breaking movie, Bong sulkily said, “I’d like to say as little as possible,” which baffled his host. “Because the film is best when you go into it cold,” the director explained. Fallon said he was the first guest who would not speak in a talk show.



U.S. magazine Vanity Fair said, “Parasite Director Bong Joon-ho might be the best late-night guest ever.” Bong appeared on the show with a female interpreter. U.S. talk shows try not to have an interpreter on the show as it can disrupt conversation flows. However, the rumor has it that The Tonight Show did not mind Bong bringing his interpreter as it really wanted to have him on the show. The Tonight Show made an exception for Director Bong Joon-ho by allowing him to be on the show with his interpreter, reported The Magazine Hollywood Reporter.



The Tonight Show, which is one of the best-known talk shows in the United States, interviews three to four guests for 50 minutes. Bong was the first guest of the show, something that Hollywood stars covet.



