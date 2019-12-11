Future musical stars on Mt. Jiri. December. 11, 2019 07:31. by Jeong-Hoon Kang manman@donga.com.

Future musical stars are performing at a watermill village of Mt. Jiri while aiming to become the best resort city in Korea. The heat coming from the young performers almost melted snow of Mt. Deokyoo.



The Dong-A Ilbo hosted the 51st culture and arts program for the youth “Let’s play with culture and art – I am a K-pop star,” which was started in 2007, in Seosang middle and high school and Hamyang girls’ middle school in Hamyang County, South Gyeongsang Province, on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The same event will be also held in Changdong elementary school on December 26.



More than 200 students of Hamyang girl’s middle school were learning a musical “Our Village” for an hour from 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. A K-pop musical group Luminous, whose talents are acknowledged through shows overseas, taught the students choreography and dance. Their cheerful dance and laughs filled the hall. A musical dance battle and a session introducing the school followed from 2.30 p.m. A performance of Luminous motivated future K-pop stars. At the end of the performance, students shouted “We love you, teachers,” forming a circle of candlelight. It was a resolution to march into the future and a display of gratitude for teachers.



This program is co-hosted by South Gyeongsang Education Office, the Dong-A Ilbo, Dongduk Women’s University to boost cooperative spirituality and self-esteem to foster cultured citizens through musicals. South Gyeongsang Province received favorable comments by producing student musicals in Changwon in 2012, Jinju in 2013, Changwon (Masan) and Hadong in 2014, Yangsan in 2017 and Sancheong in 2018. While students who passed an audition learned and performed in a musical in the past, all students can learn musicals and participate this year.



