Starfield’s Aquafield goes to Vietnam. December. 11, 2019 07:33. by Seng-Hyun Kang byhuman@donga.com.

Shinsegae Starfield’s main leisure facility Aquafield is advancing into Vietnam. Shinsegae E&C announced Tuesday that it signed a franchise contract with Vietnamese resort business Vinpearl to showcase Aquafield in Nha Trang and Phu Quoc next year.



Vinpearl is a resort company operated by VIN, the largest private corporate in Vietnam. Shinsegae E&C anticipates that this contract would lead to new business opportunities with hotels and shopping malls operated by VIN.



Shinsegae E&C plans to build the same facility as Aquafield by the end of next year. It will receive a part of ticket sales as a royalty for 10 years after opening. The South Korean construction company will provide advices on design and construction, operation manuals, staff training, expertise in sales and marketing, while Vinpearl focuses on construction, supervision licensing and information system development.



