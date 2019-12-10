Son Heung-min takes the world by surprise with his wonder goal. December. 10, 2019 07:26. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

In an interview posted on the Tottenham Hotspur’s website on Monday, South Korean sensation Son Heung-min, 27, recounted the wonder goal he scored against Burnley after running 73 meters and beating eight defenders. The goal was hailed as one of the best goals made in the history of football. Son’s fantastic goal has left football fans in awe.



Son made the list on BBC’s team of the week for stealing the show during Sunday’s Premier League match between Hotspur and Burnley. Son was chosen as a left midfielder in the best 11 playing the 3-4-3 formation. BBC said the quality of Son’s goal matched that of George Weah’s in 1996 when he played for AC Milan, calling Son’s goal “early candidate for goal of the season.”



Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho made headlines by comparing Son’s goal to Brazil‘s Ronaldo Nazario’s goal after a long dribble in 1996 and calling Son “Son-aldo (Son+Ronaldo).” Getting the idea from Mourinho, Sky Sports made a “Sonaldo” poster, where a manㅡhalf Ronaldo and half Sonㅡshouting for joy, raising his hands above his head.



The Hotspur boss mentioned Son’s father Son Woong-jung, who trained Son from his childhood while doing weight sessions together every day. “Yesterday I met (Son’s) parents. I understood where it comes from. The kid is fantastic. So happy, so happy,” said Mourinho.



한국어