‘Frozen 2’ exceeds 10 million viewers in S. Korea. December. 09, 2019 07:35. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

Walt Disney’s animated film “Frozen 2” attracted over 10 million moviegoers as of Saturday, the 17th day since its release in South Korea. According to a box-office tally from the Korean Film Council, the film has been watched by 10,002,577 people as of Saturday afternoon, becoming the eighth foreign movie to reach the milestone of 10 million ticket sales and the first animated series whose predecessor and sequel have all exceeded 10 million admissions.



Some were not optimistic about the flick earlier, saying that “Frozen 2” does not have a theme song as catchy as “Let It Go” of the first series and that its story line is too complicated and dark to be enjoyed by young viewers. Yet, the adventure of Elsa and Anna beyond the kingdom of Arendelle has been well received by audiences in different age groups, and the film’s original soundtrack is also considered going well with the plot.



한국어