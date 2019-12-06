Moon calls for China’s support for peace-building on Korean Peninsula. December. 06, 2019 07:43. weappon@donga.com,journari@donga.com.

“The current international situation is under the threats of unilateralism and power politics,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday, urging both of their countries to comply with basic international rules.



After having a 30-minute meeting with President Moon at the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, the Chinese foreign minister said China and Korea must strengthen dialogues and bilateral cooperation to uphold the values of multilateralism and free trade. His remarks are aimed at keeping a distance from Washington’s pressure on Beijing and urging Seoul to strengthen cooperation with China. In a luncheon held earlier, Minister Wang said the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) system is designed by Washington to target China, adding that Seoul and Beijing must consider each other in addressing core issues.



“A new set of common understandings have been drawn,” Minister Wang said about the results of a ministerial-level meeting in Seoul held a day before, adding that they had exchanged in-depth opinions about the high-level exchanges between the two countries next year. It was reported that a summit meeting with Beijing will take place in January when Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a visit to Seoul for the tripartite meeting among South Korea, China, and Japan.



“Our process for completing denuclearization and building lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula is facing a critical juncture,” said President Moon. “We hope that the Chinese government will continue to support with a keen interest in this endeavor to usher in a new era on the Korean Peninsula.” Experts say that Moon’s remarks are a call for Beijing to mediate in the denuclearization talks between the U.S. and the North, which is growing ever more brittle amid escalating military tensions.



