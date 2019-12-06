‘Parasite’ wins AFI Special Awards. December. 06, 2019 07:43. by Taek Kyoon Sohn sohn@donga.com.

“‘Parasite’ has already disrupted the film industry. Will it disrupt the Oscars too?” The Washington Post reported on Wednesday (local time).



The Variety reported the same day that Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” has won Special Awards from the American Film Institute (AFI). As “Roma” won the best foreign language award last year, many critics are raising the possibility of “Parasite” winning an Oscar in February next year.



Founded in 1967, the AFI selects and announces each of the 10 best movies and dramas every year. The movie Parasite did not make the list as only American-produced works are qualified. The Special Award for TV programs went to the British drama “Fleabag.” “Parasite” was selected Tuesday as the best foreign language film by the National Board of Review (NBR). The Korean movie was also ranked the third for the 2019 best film list by the New York Times critics.



“Korean language class thriller has become a darling of both critics and audiences since coming out two months ago,” said The Washington Post. “A victory would “probably prompt grumbling from some observers and rivals that Oscar voters are out of touch with mass tastes.”



