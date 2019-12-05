Samsung smartphones top domestic market with 71 percent in Q3. December. 05, 2019 07:42. by Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics has obtained more than a 70% market share of the domestic smartphone market, by leading with its premium fifth-generation (5G) premium models,



According to market research company Counterpoint Research on Wednesday, Samsung Electronics achieved 71% of domestic smart phone sales in the third quarter of the year, which is 3 percentage points higher than the previous quarter and 4 percentage points higher than the same period last year. The success is attributable to the Galaxy Note 10 model, the premium line launched in August, as well as the growth of 5G product sales. In the third quarter of this year, seven out of 10 smart phones sold in Korea were manufactured by Samsung.



In the meantime, LG Electronics continued to occupy 17% in the third quarter in addition to the second quarter, keeping second place, boosted by steady sales of the V50 ThinQ, which was launched in May.



Apple came in third at 11% share, reflecting difficulties in expanding market share in the quarter due to belated launch of the iPhone 11 in October. “The best-selling top four models in Korea for Q3 were 5G models,” said an official affiliated with the industry. “Apple, which has not launched 5G models, is expected to struggle until early next year.”



한국어