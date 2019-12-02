Nelson Report to discontinue publication in 33 years. December. 02, 2019 07:39. lightee@donga.com.

“The Nelson Report,” a Washington-based daily newsletter on international events, will be no longer issued after 33 years of publication.



On Friday, Christopher Nelson, the editor and publisher of the Nelson Report, notified subscribers of the fact that the daily communique will be issued only until the end of the year. The Nelson Report was created by Nelson when he started to send his friends reports he gathered in 1986. Behind-the-scenes stories around Capitol Hill as well as up-to-date news were mainly conveyed through the report, making it a must-read for journalists, lobbyists, and foreign government officials. Having attracted thousands of subscribers over the past 33 years, the report has even influenced the U.S. administration and Congress. As it is also focused on Asian affairs including North Korea, the Nelson Report has been introduced by South Korean media through interviews with its editor.



The report’s decision to discontinue its publication seems to be based on the fact that the quality of individual reports started to fall with Nelson getting older than 70 and the report not gaining as much attention in Washington as in the past. While announcing his official retirement in the notice, the publisher explained that he earlier thought of continuing the work until the 2020 U.S. presidential election, but could not do so due to physical and psychological reasons. Nelson also said it is really tough to stop what he has done so far, such as having talks, briefings, and conferences with numerous public figures and related officials.



