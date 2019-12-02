Son Heung-min records attack points in six consecutive games. December. 02, 2019 07:40. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

“Sonsational” Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur has recorded attack points in six games in a row, showing off his outstanding attack skills.



Tottenham won the 14th round game of the 2019-2020 season England Premier League against A.F.C. Bournemouth 3-2 at a home match held in London on Sunday. Son who started as a left-wing striker from the beginning of the match delivered two assists and led the team to a win. It is Tottenham’s third win in a row after the appointment of the “Special One” José Mourinho as the team’s manager.



After receiving the ball with a long pass from Tottenham’s side at the 21st minute of the first half, Son made a left-foot pass to Dele Alli who made the first goal of the match. Son’s foot skills of trapping a long pass and making a one-touch pass without dribbling were remarkable. The South Korean went on to make another assist for his “best friend” and midfielder Moussa Sissoko with a cross from the left side at the 24th minute of the second half with the scorecard of 2-0 for Tottenham. “I was able to provide assists because my teammates played really well in terms of attack. I made a good pass as I was in a place to make a cross at an angle that I like,” Son said. “I was a bit disappointed that Sissoko ran to the other side, instead of towards me, after he made a goal,” laughed Son.



“Son did not score today but recorded two assists. His cross was especially beautiful – it’s equivalent to 0.5 goals,” said Mourinho. “As much as the manager believes in me, I feel a huge sense of responsibility. I will continue to do my best inside stadiums,” said Son.



