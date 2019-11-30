Chung Hyeon reveals his goal to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. November. 30, 2019 07:42. yesbro@donga.com.

South Korean tennis star Chung Hyeon, 23, showed a strong willingness to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



“It is every athlete’s dream to play at the Olympics. If I were given a change, I want to represent South Korea and emerge victorious at the Olympics,” said Chung during a press conference held as part of a fan event at the Shilla Hotel Seoul on Friday.



Participation in the 2020 Davis Cup in March is required to play at the Olympics. Players have to participate in the tournament at least three times between 2016 and 2020 to compete at the Olympics. Chung competed at the Davis Cup in 2016 and 2017.



Chung will leave for Bangkok, Thailand next week for a three-week winter training. “I’ll do my best to improve my serves, returns, and physical strengths to perform better on the court next year,” said Chung.



