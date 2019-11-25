Salzburg’s Hwang Hee-chan scores 3rd goal at UEFA Champions League. November. 29, 2019 07:29. by Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com.

Hwang Hee-chan (23, Salzburg) who plays in the Austrian Football Bundesliga scored his third goal in the UEFA Champions League and eighth goal of the season.



In the fifth match of Group E against KRC Genk, which took place in Genk, Belgium on Thursday, the South Korean forward led his team to a 4-1 victory by scoring the third goal 24 minutes into the second half when the score was 2-0.



Creating a goal chance by tricking defenders, Hwang fully showcased his witty play. While Erling Haaland, 19, ran into the left corner of the penalty area with a ball, Hwang went out of the sight of a center-back hiding behind him and appeared on his left side. Haaland passed the ball right to the tip of Hwang’s toes that he instantly kicked into the net with his right foot.



The South Korean footballer played full time alongside Zambian forward Patson Daka, 21, confusing defenders of KRC Genk. Hwang tried constantly to find opportunities from the left and the center and identified the position of his teammates to pass the ball, keeping Genk defenders on their toes. Even though his assist did not lead to a goal with Salzburg missing the goal chances, Hwang finished the match strong pressuring the opposing team until the last minute by crossing and shooting.



한국어