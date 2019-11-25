Trump: America is no longer world’s piggy bank. November. 29, 2019 07:29. lightee@donga.com.

“I am the president of the United States of America, not the entire world,” said President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time), reaffirming his America Firstism.



"Before my election, our leaders used the great American middle-class as a piggy bank to fund their delusional global projects," railed President Trump during a rally in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday. It appears that his remarks, which have been repeated at many of his rallies, are intended to bring together his middle-class Caucasian supporters and indirectly put pressure on American’s allies and partners to raise their size of defense cost-sharing.



“They used our military to defend extreme rich countries,” emphasized Trump, arguing that his predecessors spent taxpayers money on subsidizing welfare nations.



