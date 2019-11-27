‘Cheer up even when things get hard like Anna in Frozen’. November. 27, 2019 07:24. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

Animators feel the happiest when their work is completed and they are no longer needed because characters that they have put all their energy into and cared for like family members now have formed their own existence without the help of animators.



South Korean animator Lee Hyun-min who worked for “Frozen 2,” a globally popular Disney movie, addressed Anna, the character she was responsible for, as if she is her family member during the entire interview. She worked as a supervisor that oversaw dozens of animators to complete the character, Anna.



Lee has been working as an animator for 12 years at Walt Disney since her internship in 2007 after graduating from California Institute of the Arts. She worked on various films, including “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Frozen 1,” and “Zootropolis.” Her experience of working on the initial design of Anna for “Frozen 1” led to the supervisor position of ensuring consistency for Anna’s looks designed by numerous animators in “Frozen 2.”



“As Anna was in the first film, she is still brave and bright but she also carries more concerns and responsibility. I tried to express such deeper thoughts of Anna in many aspects, including darker-colored clothes and different hairstyles.”



Elsa has the magical power of creating ice and snow – what is Anna’s power? Lee said Anna’s “superpower” is caring for and “embracing” others.



“Anna was a rather childish and wild character in the first film, however, she has now matured to a character that worries about how to protect her loved ones,” she said. “Anna garners her power from people around her, yet I wanted to show how she brought out her own power even when she was alone.”



Lee who resembles Anna in real life with her unique and bright personality went through painful times in her first year in the college losing her mother who had been the most supportive of her decision to become an animator to cancer.



“It was a big challenge for me to adjust to an unfamiliar life in the U.S. Do you remember the scene where Anna sings ‘The Next Right Thing’? Everybody goes through the moments in life of losing the people who have always been with you and having to rise up on their own. I hope viewers get the energy to go on in life from Anna.”



