Ko Jin-young captures LPGA Official Money title and Vare Trophy. November. 26, 2019 07:43.

The fourth round of the LPGA’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship was held on Sunday (local time) at the Tiburon Golf Club in Florida.



South Korean golfer Ko Jin-young finished tied for 11th (11-under 277), capturing the 2019 Official Money title with 2,773,894 dollars and the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average 969.06. Ko has already won LPGA’s major awards this season, including the Rolex Player of the Year award and the Rolex Annika Major Award.



Ko has become the first South Korean golfer to win the money-winning title and the Vare Trophy. She has become the fourth female golfer to achieve the feat, following Lorena Ochoa of Mexico (2008), Yani Tseng of Taiwan (2011), and Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand (2018).



Ko expressed her disappointment for her bad putting at the final round but said she feels great to end the season. “I want to say that this is not the end but only the beginning,” said Ko. “I will work even harder to become a better golfer.”



The 2018 Rookie of the Year has owned the “Year of Golden Pig” this year. The four wins she clinched this year included two major championships - ANA Inspiration and Avian Championship. In August, Ko’s bogey-free run ended at 114 holes, beating Tiger Woods’ 110.



After playing at the Park In-bee International in Gyeongju from November 29, Ko will take a month-long break and start her winter training for the 2020 season.



