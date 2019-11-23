Story about K-pop girl group to be made into Hollywood movie. November. 23, 2019 07:30. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

A production company in Hollywood that produced “La La Land” will make a movie about K-pop. It was reported by foreign media that Lionsgate will create a movie to be titled “Seoul Girls,” a comedy film about the debut and growth of a K-pop girl group. This is the first time that K-pop is picked up by Hollywood as movie inspiration. Lionsgate is a well-known production company whose works include “La La Land” and “The Hunger Games.”



Australian actress and producer Rebel Wilson will direct the movie and also appear as the main character in “Seoul Girls.” The film focuses on a Korean-American high school girl who enters a talent competition with her friends to become the opening act of an internationally popular K-pop boy band. It will feature a comedic story about the group of friends stepping onto the stage along with a member of a famous British girl group. Excitement is growing among overseas K-pop fans as the boy band to be featured in the movie reminds of BTS.



