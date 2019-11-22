Late Hanjin Chairman Cho Yang-ho wins Van Fleet Award. November. 22, 2019 07:41. by Yong Park parky@donga.com.

Late chairman of Hanjin Group Cho Yang-ho has won the Van Fleet Award for his contribution to the advancement of the South Korea-U.S. relations by U.S.-based nonprofit organization Korea Society on Wednesday (local time) at the annual dinner banquet held at The Plaza in New Work. His son and Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae received the award on behalf of his late father.



“We will continue to make paths for South Korea and the U.S. to build a constructive relationship by following the commitment and efforts made by my late father to the strengthening of the bilateral relations his entire life,” said the chairman. Three siblings – Chairman Cho Won-tae, former Korean Air Vice President Cho Hyun-ah, and Hanjin KAL Managing Director Cho Hyun-min – as well as their mother Lee Myung-hee who is serving as an advisor for Jungseok Enterprise were present at the award ceremony.



The Korea Society, a nonprofit organization built to promote Korea-U.S. relations, has annually given the Van Fleet Award since 1995 to individuals and organizations that helped strengthen the bilateral ties. The award is named after Gen. James A. Van Fleet, the commander of the U.S. Eighth Army at the height of the Korean War.



