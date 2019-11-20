Kia Motors celebrates 10th anniversary of Georgia plant. November. 20, 2019 07:34. by Do-Hyong Kim dodo@donga.com.

Kia Motors Corp. has celebrated its 10th anniversary of the Georgia plant, with its cumulative vehicle production surpassing three million units since it started operation in the United States in November 2009. The plant, whose establishment was pushed by Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Mong-koo during the 2008 global financial crisis, has grown to be the company’s key base in the world’s most important automobile market.



Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun attended the event held at the Georgia plant and stressed that the company will develop into a provider of comprehensive services regarding mobility beyond vehicles.



Kia Motors announced Tuesday that the firm held the ceremony to mark its 10th anniversary of the plant in West Point, Georgia on Monday (local time). The event was attended by some 1,000 guests including Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Congressman Drew Ferguson, Consul General of South Korea in Atlanta Kim Young-jun, and the company’s officials.



Having begun its operation in November 2009, the Georgia plant produced about 15,000 units in the first year alone, and is currently producing 340,000 units a year with its assembly lines fully operated. Its accumulated production exceeded 1 million units in 2013, and surpassed a 3 million mark in September this year. As the carmaker’s third overseas plant following ones in China and Europe, the plant serves as the company’s key base in the U.S. market.



“The global automobile industry is now facing a revolutionary change,” Executive Vice Chairman Chung said in his congratulatory address Monday. “Hyundai Motor Group plans to transform itself into a company that provides the world’s best smart mobility solutions to offer diverse services for not only cars but also personal air vehicles and robots.”



