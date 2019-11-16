‘Schindler’s List’ producer Branko Lustig dies at 87. November. 16, 2019 07:33. by Seong-Taek Jeong neone@donga.com.

Branko Lustig, producer of the film “Schindler’s List” and Holocaust survivor, died at the age of 87 on Thursday (local time). Born to a Jewish family in Yugoslavia, Lustig was a prisoner of the Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen concentration camps during World War ll. He lost most of his family members in the camps.



Lustig began his career as an assistant director at a local state-run film production company in Yugoslavia, and served as an assistant director on “The Tin Drum (1994).” Later, Lustig moved to the U.S. and met Steven Spielberg. They worked together on “Schindler’s List” and the film won the Best Picture Award at the Oscar. The film is based on a real story of German businessman, who saved the lives of Jewish refugees during World War ll. Lustig won his second Oscar award for director Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” in 2000.



