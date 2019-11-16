Clinton advises Trump to work with Democrats and Congress. November. 16, 2019 07:33. chan2@donga.com.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton said Thursday (local time) that the ongoing impeachment probe by the House Democrats should not prevent President Donald Trump from working with Democrats and Congress. Though the two are from the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, respectively, both are of the same age born in 1946 and faced an impeachment inquiry while in office.



In a phone interview with CNN on the day, Clinton said that “You (Trump) got hired to do a job. Every day’s an opportunity to make something good happen. And I would say, ‘I’ve got lawyers and staff people handling this impeachment inquiry and they should just have at it. Meanwhile, I’m going to work for the American people.’ That’s what I would do.”



The former liberal president who took office from 1993 to 2000 was impeached by the House of Representatives based on his commitment of perjury and obstruction of justice in 1998 for the purpose of concealing his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Yet, he was acquitted by the Senate and completed his term in office.



According to CNN, an increasing number of Republicans are advising Trump to work with the opposition party. Republican senators, including Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, “believe Trump is doing himself a disservice by constantly focusing on impeachment rather than attempting to rise above it,” CNN said. It also reported that Graham said during a press conference last month that “President Clinton defended himself, but he never stopped being President.”



한국어