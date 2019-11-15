Nadal creates miracle with comeback win from 1-5 down in 3rd set. November. 15, 2019 07:51. yesbro@donga.com.

“Left-handed genius” Rafael Nadal from Spain has revived the possibility to advance to the semifinals at the ATP Finals, the season-ending championships of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour, with a dramatic win.



The world ranking No. 1 won against No. 4 Daniil Medvedev from Russia 2-1 in the second round of group match held in London on Thursday. In the third set, Nadal found himself in deep trouble at 1-5 down but ended up saving a match point in the tiebreak, achieving an astonishing comeback win. “Honestly I’ve been super lucky,” the Spanish said rejoiced. “It was one of these days when you have a one in a thousand chance to win.”



Nadal lost to No. 7 Alexander Zverev from Germany in the first round on Monday, which meant he was at the brink of being dropped from group match with a loss in the second round. However, with his miraculous comeback win, he has the potential to compete in the semifinals depending on the rest of the games.



Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, ranked No. 6 beat Zverev 2-0 to secure a spot in the semifinals with two wins. Depending on the results of Nada vs. Tsitsipas and Zverev vs. Medvedev matches on Saturday, the contenders to play in the semifinals will be decided. In case of Nadal’s win, No. 2 Novak Djokovic from Serbia must win the championships to earn the world No. 1 ranking at the end of the year. As long as the Spanish advanced to the finals, he will continue to keep his ranking as No. 1 tennis player in the world, regardless of Djokovic’s performance.



