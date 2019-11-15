Robot to open door, perform inspection for upcoming Genesis. November. 15, 2019 07:52. by Do-Hyong Kim dodo@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Company has decided to build a delivery showroom dedicated to its Genesis models where robots inspect cars in the metropolitan area next year. When a car is delivered to a customer, a robot will open the door and push various buttons inside the car in order to confirm‎ that everything works properly. Robot-enabled inspection at delivery to customers is the first technology of its kind in the world.



Hyundai Motor Company’s new delivery showroom to open in the middle of next year in Gyeonggi Province will offer various customer experiences from purchasing to delivery, according to the automobile industry on Thursday. Robots with delicate movements will automatically inspect Genesis models to be delivered to customers. It was reported that the machine inspectors will be equipped with heat-sensing technology to check the operation of car seat heaters.



With such technology, human employees will be able to focus on personal interactions with customers while robots are responsible for car inspection and briefing on car functions at the time of delivery. “Robots that can showcase delicate movements, such as pushing a small button to roll up and down a window, to check the operation of cars will be an interesting attraction to visitors of the showroom,” said a source from the automobile industry.



Hyundai Motor Company will launch the GV80, the SUV version of the Genesis, at the end of this month to complete the full line-up of the Genesis with three existing sedans. The new showroom with differentiated features is the company’s strategy to engage in marketing activities as a luxury brand in addition to its high product quality.



