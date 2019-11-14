‘Frozen 2’ to hit the theaters next Thursday. November. 14, 2019 07:35. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

With the release date of Disney’s upcoming film “Frozen 2” just around the corner, the atmosphere in the film and distribution industries is excited as it was five years ago. In advanced ticket sales, “Frozen 2” sold the most tickets as of Wednesday with a ticket reservation rate of 52.9%.



A bunch of toys for the movie’s beloved characters including Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, are being sold online even before the movie’s release. The Walt Disney Company Korea has long worked hard on the Frozen products with partner companies to increase the royalty for the license. It is also running experience zones in Itaewon and Samcheong-dong until February 2020, exhibiting Frozen’s beloved characters such as Olaf, a snowman who loves summer.



This “Frozen fever” is caused by the unprecedented records set by the 2013 musical fantasy film. The makeover of Andersen’s tale “The Snow Queen” broke all kinds of box office records that it even created a saying, “The history of Disney is divided into “before-Frozen” and “after-Frozen.” The film grossed $1.27 billion at the box office. Disney also earned $1 billion in licensing merchandise during one year after the movie’s release.



The story of the new movie is well-crafted enough to bring back the success of its predecessor. The 2013 Frozen focused on the story of sisters, who fight against their fate, which was a first for a Disney princess. The background of “Frozen 2,” which depicts a new adventure of Else and Anna, has been changed from winter to fall. The sequel has received rave reviews in its world premiere in Hollywood. The customs of characters have changed, too. Fans will be able to see Frozen characters wearing more colorful customs on the shelves as well.



한국어