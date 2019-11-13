Cristiano Ronaldo at risk of a two-year ban for leaving stadium early. November. 13, 2019 07:41. by Won-Joo Lee takeoff@donga.com.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is at risk of receiving a disciplinary measure for leaving the stadium during the match.



Ronaldo went straight to the locker room instead of staying on the bench after being substituted by Paulo Dybala in the 55th minute during Juventus’ Serie A match against AC Milan held at the Allianz Stadium in Torino, Italy on Monday. Reports were out that Ronaldo left the stadium and went home right away. This is a violation of Serie A anti-doping regulations, where players can be selected for a drug test in a random basis after a match. Some say Ronaldo could risk a two-year ban for leaving the stadium early.



Ronaldo is reportedly discontent with his manager Maurizio Sarri for withdrawing him in recent games. Former AC Milan manager Alberto Zaccheroni said Juventus players would want their manager to decide who leaves or stays on the field based on their performance, adding that Sarri should not lose the leadership to Ronaldo.



