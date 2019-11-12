Heo Ryeon’s old pine tree painting on exhibit at National Museum of Korea. November. 12, 2019 08:46. by Jong-Yeob JO jjj@donga.com.

A painting of old pine trees by Heo Ryeon (1808-1893), a master of Chinese paintings of the Southern school, has been recently revealed. Heo was a highly eval‎uated student of Chu Sa Kim Jung-hee, a calligrapher of the Joseon era.



The National Museum of Korea is holding an exhibition of paintings and calligraphic works donated by Son Se-gi and Son Chang-geun, and the painting of old pine trees will be displayed until March 15 next year. It is a massive artwork depicting one pine tree across 10 folding screens.



“The pine tree standing tall alone in the middle of snow-covered mountains offers a glimpse into the painter’s seasoned and robust touch,” said an official from the museum. “The massive size of the painting and the dynamic strokes of the barks at the bottom and forking branches are a testimony to independence from the influence of his teacher and an establishment of his style.”



The exhibition is also presenting 15 works of 19th-century painters and calligraphers including Min Yeong-ik (1860-1914), Jang Seung-eop (1843-1897), and Oh Se-chang (1864-1953).



