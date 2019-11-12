Anyoung Insadong mall in downtown Seoul holds Minion’s Perspective. November. 12, 2019 08:46. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

“A Minion’s Perspective” is being held at the Insa Central Museum in Anyoung Insadong, a retail and entertainment complex in Seoul’s Jongno District. Minions test Gru’s fart blaster, and swim in a large pool of bananas – Children cannot help but love them.



These yellow creatures are henchmen of Gru, a villain in “Despicable Me.” They have one or two eyes, and speak an unintelligible language. Despite being evil, they have gained a great attention following with its cute appearance and eccentricity. “Minions,” a spin-off from the Despicable Me series, was released in 2015 and its sequel will be released in 2020.



“Anyoung Insadong” is an underground complex that opened on Oct. 9. Spanning 2,810 square meters, it feels like a “mini theme park,” which has more space for experiences than a regular gallery.



At the start of the exhibition is the “theater and gallery” where prints of the film and an interview with the producer are displayed. Walking out of the quiet room, the audience finds themselves in “Gru’s laboratory” where the fun begins. Gru and his car greet them along with life-size statutes of the four main villains, Scarlet Overkill, Vector Perkins, El Macho and Balthazar Bratt. The room is meticulously decorated with a great attention to detail, making viewers feel as if they are inside the film. “Girl’s room” is a space for Instagrammers, at the center of which is the large fluffy unicorn that makes a frequent appearance on Instagram. The colorful wallpapers with unique patterns makes the perfect picture background. It also offers games where the audience can step to the beat, dance like Bratt and make a video. Last but not least, there is a large ball pool greeting visitors.



The exhibition will be held through March 15, 2020, and admission ticket costs between 11,000 won and 15,000 won.



